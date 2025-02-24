American Water Announces EVP Melanie Kennedy’s Departure

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

American Water ( (AWK) ) has shared an announcement.

On February 22, 2025, American Water Works Company announced the separation of Melanie M. Kennedy, its Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective March 1, 2025. The company acknowledged her contributions since joining in 2007 and this change aligns with the terms of their Executive Severance Policy.

More about American Water

American Water Works Company, Inc. operates in the water utility industry, providing water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 7.24%

Average Trading Volume: 1,261,551

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.87B

For an in-depth examination of AWK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.