American Uranium Begins Drilling at Lo Herma Project to Expand Uranium Resources

GTI Resources Ltd ( (AU:AMU) ) has issued an announcement.

American Uranium Limited has commenced Phase 1 of a resource development drilling campaign at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. This phase aims to expand the existing 8.57 million pounds uranium resource, with an interim mineral resource estimate update expected in early 2026. The drilling campaign, which includes up to 121 holes, is a strategic move to enhance resource confidence and prepare for a scoping study update, positioning Lo Herma as a promising low-cost ISR uranium project in the U.S., comparable to other projects like Ur-Energy’s Shirley Basin.

American Uranium Limited is a company operating in the uranium industry, focusing on in-situ recovery (ISR) projects. The company is primarily involved in the development and expansion of uranium resources, with a market focus on low-cost, near-term ISR uranium projects in the United States.

