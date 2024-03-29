American States Water Launches Executive Incentive Program

American States Water (AWR) just unveiled an update.

American States Water Company has rolled out a new 2024 Short-Term Incentive Program for its executive officers, offering them the chance to earn cash bonuses linked to their performance and the company’s financial targets. The program sets a specific bonus percentage of each executive’s base salary, with a larger portion based on meeting objective performance goals and a smaller discretionary part reflecting the company’s evaluation of individual contributions. This initiative aims to align executive compensation with the company’s success, potentially sparking investor interest as it underscores a commitment to performance-driven rewards.

See more insights into AWR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.