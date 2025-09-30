American Salars Lithium Acquires Hardrock LCT Pegmatite Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Blanton Resources Corp. ( (TSE:USLI) ).

American Salars Lithium Inc. has completed the acquisition of 1447377 BC Ltd., gaining 100% interest in the Hardrock LCT Pegmatite Property in Northern Brazil. This strategic acquisition, involving the issuance of 3,500,000 units of American Salars, aims to bolster the company’s position in the battery metals sector, crucial for the electric vehicle market, while navigating related-party transaction regulations.

More about Blanton Resources Corp.

American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.

Average Trading Volume: 163,980

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$526.9K

