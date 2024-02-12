American Resources Corporation Bolsters Mining Portfolio

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has released an update.

American Resources Corporation has expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 51% stake in T.R. Mining & Equipment Ltd., securing a significant share of TR Mining’s vast mineral deposits, including iron ore, titanium, and vanadium. This strategic move, completed on February 5, 2024, promises to enhance American Resources’ mineral feedstock with an estimated 106 million tons of ore body. The company publicly announced the completion of this acquisition two days later, emphasizing the addition of valuable assets, equipment, and exclusive rights to the mineral output.

