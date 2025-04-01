American Rebel Holdings Delays Yearly Report Filing

American Rebel Holdings ( (AREB) ) has released a notification of late filing.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to challenges with Inline XBRL (iXBRL) tagging and complexities arising from a recent reverse stock split. The company expects to file the report within the SEC’s allowed extension period. Preliminary financial results indicate a decrease in revenue from $16.0 million in 2023 to approximately $11.4 million in 2024, although these figures are still under final audit review and may change. American Rebel Holdings is committed to resolving these issues and maintaining compliance, as stated by CEO Charles A. Ross, Jr.

More about American Rebel Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -97.04%

Average Trading Volume: 149,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.6M

