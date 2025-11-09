American Rare Earths Advances Halleck Creek Project with Promising Test Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

American Rare Earths ( (AU:ARR) ) has issued an announcement.

American Rare Earths has released a preliminary updated mineral processing flowsheet for its Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project, marking a significant step towards becoming a leading rare earths producer in the U.S. The company has reported promising results from beneficiation optimisation tests, particularly with the Reflux Classifier Concentrator (RCC), which may improve rare earth recoveries and reduce operating costs. These advancements are expected to positively impact the project’s pre-feasibility study economics, potentially enhancing the company’s position in the rare earths market.

More about American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of rare earth elements. The company is working on the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project, aiming to become a significant producer of rare earth minerals in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 52.83%

Average Trading Volume: 2,771,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$232.1M

