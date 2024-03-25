American Pacific Sets $12.8M for Alaska Project Expansion

American Pacific Mining Corp (TSE:USGD) has released an update.

American Pacific Mining Corp has announced a US$12.8 million budget for 2024 to expand the high-grade copper mineralization at its Palmer Project in Southeast Alaska. The program aims to build on the 2023 drilling success with further exploration of the South Wall Zones and the untested North Wall Target. The company anticipates updating the mineral resource estimate by the end of the year as part of its comprehensive exploration and environmental strategy.

