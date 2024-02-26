American Lithium’s Falchani Project Shows High Potential

American Lithium Corp. (TSE:LI) has released an update.

American Lithium Corp. has announced a promising Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Falchani Lithium Project in Peru, revealing a potential after-tax net present value of $5.11 billion and positioning the project for rapid advancement through pre-feasibility and permitting. The project is expected to yield high annual production rates and maintain one of the lowest operating cost profiles globally, with possibilities for significant by-product production in later phases.

