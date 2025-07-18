American Express Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

American Express ( (AXP) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, American Express reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a record revenue of $17.9 billion, a 9% increase year-over-year, and earnings per share of $4.08. Despite a slight decline in net income compared to the previous year, the company saw a 17% rise in adjusted EPS, excluding a prior year gain. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue and EPS growth, driven by strong card member spending and demand for premium products. American Express also announced upcoming updates to its U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards and the launch of the new Coinbase One Card on its network, indicating a strategic focus on maintaining its leadership in the premium card segment.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXP) stock is a Buy with a $350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Express stock, see the AXP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXP is a Outperform.

American Express’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment lead to a solid stock score. The company’s strategic investments and robust growth in card member spending underscore its resilience and long-term potential. However, technical indicators suggest possible short-term risks, and the valuation indicates a premium price, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on AXP stock, click here.

More about American Express

American Express Company operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering credit card and payment card products. The company focuses on providing premium products and services, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and innovation in the payment solutions market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,735,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $218.5B

Find detailed analytics on AXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue