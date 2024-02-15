American Express Loan Performance Slightly Fluctuates

American Express (AXP) has released an update.

American Express Company has released its latest delinquency and write-off statistics for U.S. Consumer and Small Business Card lending portfolios, showing slight variations in loan performance. As of January 2024, total loans stood at $107.3 billion with delinquency rates at 1.5% and net write-off rates at 2.1%. These figures provide additional insight beyond the American Express Credit Account Master Trust data, which showed a net annualized default rate of 1.3% for the same period. Such statistics are vital for investors and stakeholders monitoring credit trends within the financial sector.

