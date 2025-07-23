American Express Expands Board with New Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

American Express ( (AXP) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, American Express announced the election of Randal K. Quarles and Noel Wallace to its Board of Directors, increasing the board to 14 members. Mr. Quarles, with extensive experience in financial services and regulation, will join the Nominating, Governance, and Public Responsibility Committee and Risk Committee. Mr. Wallace, known for his leadership in global consumer brands, will join the Audit and Compliance Committee and Compensation and Benefits Committee. These appointments are expected to bring valuable perspectives and expertise to American Express, supporting its growth and strategic initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXP) stock is a Hold with a $290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on American Express stock, see the AXP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXP is a Outperform.

American Express’s overall stock score reflects a robust financial performance with strong growth in revenue and profits, supported by strategic initiatives in premium products. The earnings call emphasized positive forward guidance and strong credit performance, enhancing investor confidence. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s financial strength and strategic focus on premium offerings contribute significantly to its favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on AXP stock, click here.

More about American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, the company offers a wide range of products and services that enrich lives and build business success. With a focus on trust, security, and service, American Express operates across a global network of over a hundred million merchant locations, catering to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,734,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $211.6B

Learn more about AXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue