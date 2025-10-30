American Electric Power’s Ambitious Growth and Earnings Outlook

American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( (AEP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Electric Power Company, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is a major utility company in the United States, specializing in electric power generation, transmission, and distribution, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure to meet growing energy demands. The company operates the nation’s largest electric transmission system and serves millions of customers across 11 states.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, AEP announced GAAP earnings of $972 million, or $1.82 per share, slightly up from the previous year’s $960 million. Operating earnings stood at $963 million, or $1.80 per share, compared to $985 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company reaffirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance, expecting results in the upper half of the $5.75 to $5.95 per share range.

Key highlights from the report include AEP’s ambitious $72 billion capital plan over the next five years, aimed at supporting a 7-9% long-term operating earnings growth rate through 2030. The plan is underpinned by customer agreements for 28 gigawatts of new load, with a projected 10% annual growth in rate base, expected to reach $128 billion by 2030. AEP’s strategic investments focus on transmission and generation resources to meet increasing demand, particularly from data centers and industrial clients.

The company’s capital plan includes substantial investments in transmission assets and generation resources, with $30 billion allocated to transmission and over $20 billion to generation resources. AEP is also enhancing its distribution network with a $17 billion investment, ensuring reliable power delivery to its expanding customer base. These efforts are part of AEP’s strategy to leverage its scale and expertise in transmission and distribution to meet future energy needs.

Looking ahead, AEP’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, driven by its robust capital plan and strategic focus on infrastructure development. The company is committed to maintaining affordability and ensuring fair cost allocation while continuing to engage with regulators, policymakers, and customers to support its long-term objectives and address the evolving energy landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue