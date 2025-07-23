American Eagle Gold Expands High-Grade South Zone at NAK Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

American Eagle Gold ( (TSE:AE) ) has provided an announcement.

American Eagle Gold Corp. has announced significant results from its 2025 drilling campaign at the NAK copper-gold project, revealing broad, high-grade intercepts that expand the near-surface South Zone. The results, including a notable drill hole yielding 644 meters of 0.50% copper equivalent from the surface, highlight the potential for further growth and development of the project. This expansion of the South Zone, which is now open across a wide area southward, positions the NAK project as a promising near-term development opportunity, potentially supporting a viable mining scenario and rapid capital payback.

Spark's Take on TSE:AE Stock

More about American Eagle Gold

American Eagle Gold Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper-gold projects. The company is currently engaged in expanding its NAK copper-gold project, which is characterized by its high-grade, near-surface mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 135,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$96.81M

