American Critical Minerals Advances Green River Project with New Technical Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Tech Lithium Corp ( (TSE:KCLI) ) has issued an update.

American Critical Minerals Corp. has voluntarily filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Green River Potash and Lithium Project, highlighting exploration targets for potash, lithium, and bromine. The report recommends a phased exploration and development program to confirm historic data and advance the project towards feasibility studies. This initiative aims to enhance the company’s resource estimates and operational capabilities, potentially strengthening its market position and offering significant opportunities for stakeholders.

More about New Tech Lithium Corp

American Critical Minerals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly potash, lithium, and bromine. The company is strategically positioned in Utah’s Paradox Basin, which offers logistical advantages and proximity to potential end-users in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 242,895

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$19.46M

Find detailed analytics on KCLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue