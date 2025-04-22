American Creek’s JV Partner Enhances Gold Recovery at Treaty Creek

An update from American Creek Resources ( (TSE:AMK) ) is now available.

American Creek Resources Ltd.’s joint venture partner, Tudor Gold, has reported significant advancements in metallurgical testing for the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek. The recent tests have increased gold recovery to over 80% and produced high-grade copper, gold, and silver concentrates. These improvements, achieved through a refined flotation process and additional leaching steps, enhance the economic potential of the project, potentially leading to a more efficient mining operation and a smaller initial capital expenditure.

The overall score for American Creek Resources is low due to significant financial challenges, particularly the absence of revenue and negative cash flows. Technical analysis supports a bearish outlook, while valuation metrics highlight the company’s lack of profitability. The stock’s performance is constrained by these factors, necessitating operational improvements for future viability.

American Creek Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily involved in gold, copper, and silver projects, with a significant presence in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

YTD Price Performance: -61.54%

Average Trading Volume: 320,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$44.95M

