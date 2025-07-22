American Copper Development Corporation Announces CAD$1.2 Million Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cirrus Gold Corp. ( (TSE:ACDX) ) has issued an announcement.

American Copper Development Corporation has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,350,000 units at CAD$0.225 per unit, aiming to raise up to CAD$1,203,750. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes, with the placement subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval and a statutory hold period. This move is expected to bolster the company’s financial position, potentially enhancing its exploration capabilities and market presence.

TSE:ACDX is a Underperform.

Cirrus Gold Corp.'s overall stock score is significantly low due to its poor financial performance, characterized by zero revenue, negative equity, and cash flow issues. Technical indicators also reflect bearish momentum, and the valuation suggests limited attractiveness.

More about Cirrus Gold Corp.

American Copper Development Corporation is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets, focusing on developing economic precious and base metal properties, with current exploration efforts centered on the Lordsburg Property.

Average Trading Volume: 20,446

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

