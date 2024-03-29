American Battery Welcomes Susan Yun Lee, Bids Farewell to Julie Blunden

American Battery Technology (ABAT) has shared an update.

Julie Blunden has resigned from her roles at American Battery Technology Company, effective March 31, 2024, as part of a planned transition with no disagreements over the company’s direction. Susan Yun Lee will fill the vacancy starting April 1, 2024, bringing her expertise to the Board and several committees, with an agreed compensation package including cash and potential equity rewards. This strategic appointment, free from any conflicts of interest, aims to strengthen the company’s governance and align with its future growth.

