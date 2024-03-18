American Battery Executives Opt for Equity Over Cash

American Battery Technology (ABAT) has issued an announcement.

American Battery Technology Company recently amended offer letters for three top executives, allowing them to substitute portions of their cash compensation with equity. CEO Ryan Melsert opted to exchange $150,000 of his salary for 75,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) and an equal number of warrants, while Chief Resource Officer Scott Jolcover and Chief Operating Officer Andrés Meza made similar elections for $23,000 and $100,000 of their respective salaries. The equity awards will vest immediately upon the entitlement of the cash amounts they replace, signaling a strong commitment from the leadership to the company’s future.

