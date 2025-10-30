American Assets Trust Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

American Assets Trust ( (AAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information American Assets Trust presented to its investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) based in San Diego, California, specializing in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of premier office, retail, and residential properties across the United States, particularly in high-barrier-to-entry markets.

In its third quarter of 2025, American Assets Trust reported a net income of $4.5 million, translating to $0.07 per diluted share, and funds from operations (FFO) of $0.49 per diluted share. The company also increased its 2025 FFO guidance, reflecting a positive adjustment in its financial outlook.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a decrease in same-store cash net operating income (NOI) by 0.8% year-over-year, while the nine-month period saw a slight increase of 0.6%. The company successfully leased significant office and retail space, with notable increases in rent on a straight-line and cash basis. However, FFO decreased compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower occupancy and increased interest expenses.

Despite challenges such as decreased occupancy in certain segments and increased interest expenses, American Assets Trust remains optimistic. The company has raised its FFO guidance for 2025, indicating confidence in its strategic direction and market conditions.

Looking ahead, American Assets Trust aims to continue leveraging its extensive experience and market knowledge to navigate the evolving real estate landscape, with a focus on maintaining strong leasing activity and optimizing its property portfolio.

