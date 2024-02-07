American Assets Announces Quarterly and Annual Financials

American Assets (AAT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company has released a press announcement detailing its financial performance for the quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. This information, which is also available on the Company’s website, is provided for informational purposes only and is not to be considered legally filed or liable under the Exchange Act. It will not be included in any of the Company’s future filings, irrespective of the filing’s language.

