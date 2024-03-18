American Aires Partners with WME for Market Expansion

American Aires, Inc. (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

American Aires Inc., renowned for its EMF protection technology, has forged a strategic partnership with entertainment giant William Morris Endeavor Entertainment to boost its brand reach and cement its position in the wellness and performance optimization market. The collaboration aims to leverage WME’s vast network of elite athletes and performers to amplify Aires’ market presence and showcase its health-enhancing benefits. This alliance is set to strategically drive Aires’ growth and establish its technology as essential for high-performance individuals and those seeking to mitigate EMF exposure.

