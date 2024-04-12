American Aires Inc. Posts Record Growth in 2023

American Aires, Inc. (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

American Aires Inc. celebrates a robust 2023 financial performance, achieving a record $10.4 million annual order volume, a 79% increase from the previous year, and a significant milestone with its first notable adjusted quarterly EBITDA profitability. The success is attributed to enhanced marketing strategies and the leadership of CEO Josh Bruni, who’s driven consistent growth through a data-driven approach. Despite a temporary product shortage, the company resolved supply chain issues, paving the way for continued growth and a focus on becoming a household brand in EMF protection.

