América Móvil Faces ICFR Challenges Following Audit Inspection

America Movil ( (AMX) ) has provided an update.

On January 9, 2025, América Móvil received notification from its accounting firm Mancera/EY that their opinion on the company’s internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) for the year ending December 31, 2023, could no longer be relied upon due to identified deficiencies. This follows an inspection by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board which led to additional procedures uncovering material weaknesses in internal controls related to Teléfonos de México and other subsidiaries. Although no impacts on the financial statements for 2023 have been reported, América Móvil is actively working with Mancera/EY to address these issues and plans to amend their 20-F report accordingly.

More about America Movil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a major telecommunications company based in Mexico City, Mexico, providing a wide range of telecommunication services. It is known for its extensive presence in the Latin American market, offering services such as mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and pay television.

YTD Price Performance: -4.30%

Average Trading Volume: 1,646,943

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $42.32B

