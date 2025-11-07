Ameren Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Ameren Corporation ( (AEE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ameren Corporation presented to its investors.

Ameren Corporation is a utility company based in St. Louis, providing electric and natural gas services to customers in Missouri and Illinois through its subsidiaries. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on electric generation, transmission, and distribution, as well as natural gas distribution.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Ameren Corporation announced a significant increase in earnings per share (EPS) compared to the previous year. The company reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35, up from $1.70 in the third quarter of 2024, and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.17, up from $1.87. The company also raised its EPS guidance for 2025 and established guidance for 2026.

Key financial highlights include a net income attributable to common shareholders of $640 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $456 million in the same period of 2024. The increase in earnings was driven by higher infrastructure investments, new electric service rates, and increased retail sales due to warmer weather. However, these gains were partially offset by higher interest expenses and operational costs.

Ameren’s strategic focus on grid hardening and expanding its generation portfolio was highlighted by its management, emphasizing the company’s commitment to a reliable energy future. The Ameren Missouri segment saw significant earnings growth due to increased infrastructure investments and new service rates, while the Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment experienced steady performance.

Looking ahead, Ameren Corporation remains optimistic about its financial performance, with raised EPS guidance for 2025 and a positive outlook for 2026. The company continues to focus on strategic investments and operational efficiency to enhance value for its customers and shareholders.

