Amerant Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Class A ( (AMTB) ) has released its Q3 earnings.

Amerant Bancorp Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, operates through its subsidiaries to provide deposit, credit, and wealth management services primarily in the banking sector. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Amerant Bancorp Inc. announced a net income of $14.8 million, a decrease from the previous quarter’s $23.0 million. The company emphasized its focus on improving asset quality over growth, with plans to reduce non-performing loans and resume share buybacks. Key financial metrics included total assets of $10.4 billion, a slight increase from the previous quarter, and a net interest margin of 3.92%, up from 3.81%. Despite a decrease in total gross loans to $6.9 billion, the company saw an increase in investment securities to $2.3 billion. The provision for credit losses rose significantly to $14.6 million, reflecting the company’s proactive approach to asset quality. Looking ahead, Amerant Bancorp Inc. anticipates a return to loan growth in the fourth quarter, with continued efforts to enhance financial performance through strategic initiatives.

