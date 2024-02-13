Amerant Bancorp Hosts Investor Confidence Presentation

Amerant Bancorp Inc Class A (AMTB) has released an update.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is set to engage both current and potential investors with a compelling presentation on February 14, 2024. This strategic move, aimed at bolstering investor confidence and interest, will also target analysts and may be utilized in various subsequent discussions. The presentation’s content, while informative, is not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act, nor is it inherently part of any official securities filings unless explicitly referenced in such documents.

