Amedisys Acquisition Faces Intense Regulatory Review

Amedisys Inc (AMED) just unveiled an announcement.

The Oregon Health Authority has initiated a detailed review of UnitedHealth Group’s proposed acquisition of Amedisys, with the process expected to take up to 180 days from December 4, 2023. Approval from the OHA is a critical requirement for the transaction to proceed, highlighting the significant regulatory scrutiny such healthcare market deals undergo. This development is a key consideration for stakeholders and investors watching the evolving landscape of the healthcare industry.

See more insights into AMED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.