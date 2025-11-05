AMD Achieves Record Revenue and Profitability in Q3 2025

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( (AMD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. presented to its investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a leading semiconductor company that specializes in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies, serving a global market with innovative products and solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, AMD announced record-breaking financial results, highlighting a significant increase in revenue and profitability. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.2 billion, marking a 36% year-over-year increase, alongside a gross margin of 52% and a net income of $1.2 billion.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 75% increase in operating income and a 60% rise in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period last year. The Data Center segment saw a 22% revenue increase, driven by demand for EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs, while the Client and Gaming segment experienced a 73% revenue surge, largely due to strong Ryzen processor sales and gaming GPU demand.

AMD’s strategic partnerships and product innovations continue to drive its growth trajectory. Notable collaborations include a strategic partnership with OpenAI and Oracle, aimed at deploying AMD GPUs for next-generation AI infrastructure. Additionally, AMD’s expansion in AI and high-performance computing positions the company for long-term value creation.

Looking ahead, AMD projects continued growth with an expected revenue of approximately $9.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a 25% year-over-year increase. The company remains focused on leveraging its leadership in AI and high-performance computing to sustain its upward momentum.

