Amcorp Global Ltd. Outlines Strategic Moves and Future Plans

An update from Amcorp Global Ltd. ( (SG:S9B) ) is now available.

Amcorp Global Ltd. has responded to queries from the Singapore Investors Association regarding its annual report for the financial year ending March 2025. The company has completed its Singapore project at 35 Gilstead and acquired a 50% interest in a property in London, while planning to divest properties in Cyberjaya and Sydney. The company’s short-term strategy focuses on capital recycling and value-accretive opportunities, with lessons learned from past projects including the importance of economies of scale and disciplined cost control. The company is also developing a project in SibuJaya, East Malaysia, and is reassessing its longer-term strategy to find suitable opportunities.

Amcorp Global Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the real estate industry. The company engages in property development and investment, with a focus on capital recycling and value-accretive opportunities. It has been involved in projects across Singapore, London, and East Malaysia, and is currently expanding its market presence in the UK.

