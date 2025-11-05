Amcor PLC Reports Changes in Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests ( (AU:AMC) ) has shared an announcement.

Amcor PLC announced a net decrease in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities, with a reduction of 2,335,441 CDIs from the previous month. This change is attributed to net transfers of securities between CDIs and common shares as quoted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Additionally, there was a notable decrease in the number of options and share rights, reflecting a net difference due to grants, distributions, and expiries. These changes indicate a strategic adjustment in the company’s securities management, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Amcor PLC is a global packaging company that operates in the packaging industry, providing a wide range of packaging solutions primarily for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home, and personal care products. The company is focused on innovation and sustainability in its product offerings, serving a diverse market with a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets.

