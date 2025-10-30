AMC Networks Amends Credit Agreement and Repurchases Loans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, AMC Networks Inc. amended its credit agreement to extend the maturity date of $111.8 million in commitments under its Revolving Credit Facility to October 29, 2030, or earlier if certain conditions are met. The company also repurchased and retired $165.7 million in term loans, reducing the outstanding principal to approximately $85.6 million, and adjusted its interest coverage ratio requirements.

Spark’s Take on AMCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMCX is a Neutral.

AMC Networks’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and profitability issues. While there are positive developments in streaming growth and strategic initiatives, these are countered by valuation difficulties and mixed technical indicators.

More about AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on producing and distributing content through its cable channels and streaming services.

Average Trading Volume: 545,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $335.4M

