Ambipar Emergency Response Secures Court Relief Amid Judicial Recovery

The latest update is out from Ambipar Emergency Response ( (AMBI) ).

On October 24, 2025, Ambipar Emergency Response’s parent company, Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A., and Environmental ESG Participações S.A. announced that the Third Business Court of Rio de Janeiro extended interim relief, allowing a temporary stay on proceedings against them. This decision is part of the judicial recovery process filed by the companies. Additionally, on October 27, 2025, an injunction was granted to ensure the jurisdiction of the Third Business Court over the judicial recovery, providing further emergency relief measures to maintain essential services and protect the company’s assets. These legal developments are crucial for Ambipar’s operational stability and financial restructuring efforts.

Ambipar Emergency Response specializes in environmental services, operating across six main business units: emergency response, fire response, marine response, medical response, industrial response, and environmental response. The company, founded in 1995 by Tércio Borlenghi Jr., is present in 41 countries across all six continents, providing standardized services globally.

Average Trading Volume: 305,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $29.91M

