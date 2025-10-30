Ambev S.A. Submits October 2025 SEC Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ambev SA ( (ABEV) ) just unveiled an update.

Ambev S.A., a leading beverage company based in Brazil, has submitted its monthly report for October 2025 to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This report, signed by Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Guilherme Fleury de Figueiredo Ferraz Parolari, is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, indicating its ongoing commitment to regulatory transparency.

The most recent analyst rating on (ABEV) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ambev SA stock, see the ABEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ABEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ABEV is a Outperform.

Ambev SA’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, highlighting robust revenue growth and strategic initiatives. However, technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, and the decline in free cash flow growth is a concern. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, offering a fair P/E ratio and a modest dividend yield.

More about Ambev SA

Average Trading Volume: 38,748,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $35.37B

