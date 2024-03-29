Ambev S.A. Schedules Digital Shareholders’ Meetings

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev S.A. has announced their upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings set for April 30, 2024, to be conducted virtually using a digital platform. Key agenda items include the approval of the previous year’s financial statements and management accounts, decisions on profit allocations, and amendments to the company’s by-laws. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote online, with all related documentation available on Ambev’s Investor Relations website.

