Ambev S.A. Schedules Digital Shareholders’ Meetings

Ambev S.A. has announced an upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings set for April 30, 2024, to be conducted virtually through the Ten Meetings digital platform. Shareholders are called to review the company’s 2023 financial statements, discuss profit allocations, elect Fiscal Council members, and vote on amendments to the Company’s Bylaws. All relevant documents were made available on February 29, 2024, and are accessible through the company’s Investor Relations website and other specified channels.

