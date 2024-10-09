Ambev Reports September Securities Transactions

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev S.A. reported transactions of securities and derivatives by management and related persons during September 2024, following the guidelines of CVM Instruction # 358/2002. The transactions consisted mainly of sales of shares and delivery of restricted shares, with detailed listings of quantities, prices, and total volumes in Brazilian reais. The trading involved common shares and ADRs, conducted through intermediaries such as Safra Corretora and directly with the company itself.

For further insights into ABEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.