Ambev Announces Shareholders’ Meeting Agenda

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev S.A., a leading beverage company, has announced the agenda for its upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 30, 2024. Shareholders are invited to vote on key resolutions such as the approval of the 2023 financial statements, the allocation of net profit, and the election of the Fiscal Council members. Additionally, votes will be cast to determine the compensation for both company managers and Fiscal Council members for the year 2024.

For further insights into ABEV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.