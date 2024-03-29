Ambev Announces Profit Allocation and Management Plans

Ambev SA (ABEV) has released an update.

Ambev S.A. has announced proposals for the allocation of its significant net profits from fiscal year 2023, including tax incentives, interest on capital, and an investment reserve, as well as the approval of a management compensation package for 2024. The company also plans to revise its bylaws and has set the agenda for its upcoming Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings, which will address financial statements, profit allocation, and management matters.

