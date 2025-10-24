Ambertech Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ambertech Limited ( (AU:AMO) ).

Ambertech Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, at their Warriewood location. The company has distributed its annual report to shareholders, which details the company’s performance over the 2025 financial year. Shareholders are encouraged to read the report and the Notice of Meeting carefully to understand the items of business and resolutions to be considered. Voting can be done electronically or by proxy if shareholders cannot attend the AGM.

More about Ambertech Limited

Average Trading Volume: 62,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.17M

For detailed information about AMO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue