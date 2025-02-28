Ambarella Appoints Chantelle Breithaupt as Independent Director

The latest announcement is out from Ambarella ( (AMBA) ).
On February 25, 2025, Ambarella, Inc. appointed Chantelle Breithaupt as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee, effective immediately. Ms. Breithaupt brings extensive financial leadership experience from her roles at Arista Networks, Aspen Technology, Cisco Systems, and GE, which is expected to strengthen Ambarella’s governance and financial oversight.
More about Ambarella
YTD Price Performance: -15.22%
Average Trading Volume: 744,250
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $2.62B
