Amaroq Minerals Ltd. Announces Shareholder Update

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a mining company with significant gold and energy mineral assets in Southern Greenland, has announced a change in its major shareholders following a recent fundraising effort. The update follows the acquisition or disposal of voting rights by JLE Property Ltd, a company based in Lichfield, England, which crossed a threshold on 23 February 2024.

For further insights into TSE:AMRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.