AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has reported that Livermore Partners LLC, where Amaroq’s Non-Executive Director David Neuhauser is Managing Director, purchased 19,200 common shares, raising their total stake to 4.44% of the company. The transaction was part of a director’s shareholding notification and continues to show managerial confidence in the firm’s financial prospects.

