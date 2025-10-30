Amarin Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Amarin Corporation Plc ( (AMRN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amarin Corporation Plc presented to its investors.

Amarin Corporation Plc is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in cardiovascular care, known for its flagship product VASCEPA/VAZKEPA, which is used to manage cardiovascular risk. The company operates with a direct sales approach in the U.S. and partners internationally to cover nearly 100 markets.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Amarin highlighted a successful transition to a fully partnered commercialization model across international markets. The company reported a 17% increase in total net revenue, driven by higher U.S. sales, and noted improvements in operating margins following a corporate restructuring.

Key financial metrics for Q3 2025 included a total net revenue of $49.7 million, a 17% increase from Q3 2024, primarily due to a 34% rise in U.S. product revenue. Operating expenses decreased by 20%, reflecting the benefits of a global reorganization, while the net loss narrowed significantly to $7.7 million from $25.1 million a year earlier.

Amarin’s strategic shift to a partnered model in Europe and ongoing expansion in other regions are expected to support future growth. The company aims to achieve sustainable positive free cash flow by 2026, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Amarin’s management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic direction and potential for continued financial improvements, as it builds on its new operational foundation and explores additional avenues for growth.

