Amarc Resources Welcomes New Exploration VP

Amarc Resources (TSE:AHR) has released an update.

Amarc Resources Ltd. has appointed experienced geoscientist Dr. Paul Johnston as the new Vice President of Exploration, succeeding Dr. Roy Greig who will remain as a consultant. Dr. Johnston is recognized for his contributions to exploration projects across various international settings, particularly in porphyry copper environments in South America. His expertise is expected to significantly benefit Amarc’s 2024 drilling programs across its copper-gold districts.

