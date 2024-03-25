Amarc Resources Grants Stock Options to Team

Amarc Resources (TSE:AHR) has released an update.

Amarc Resources Ltd. has issued 6.4 million stock options priced at $0.105 per share to its management, directors, and service providers, to incentivize and retain their services. The options, with validity ranging from three to five years, are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Amarc, known for its commitment to developing high-value copper-gold mines in BC, continues to advance its major porphyry copper-gold projects, which are strategically located near essential industrial infrastructure.

