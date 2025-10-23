Amalgamated Bank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amalgamated Bank ( (AMAL) ) just unveiled an update.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a solid balance sheet and an expanded net interest margin of 3.60%. The company achieved a net income of $26.8 million, with core net income reaching $27.6 million. Deposits saw a notable increase, particularly political deposits, while nonperforming assets decreased significantly. The company also repurchased approximately 347,000 shares of common stock, reflecting strong quarterly earnings and a commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMAL) stock is a Buy with a $31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amalgamated Bank stock, see the AMAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMAL is a Outperform.

Amalgamated Bank’s strong financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and challenges in loan portfolios present risks. Overall, the stock is well-positioned but requires careful monitoring of market trends and portfolio stress.

More about Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Financial Corp., the holding company for Amalgamated Bank, operates in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services, including deposits, loans, and investment products, with a particular emphasis on political deposits and commercial lending.

Average Trading Volume: 170,710

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $803.9M

