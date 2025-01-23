Amalgamated Bank Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Amalgamated Bank ( (AMAL) ).

On January 23, 2025, Amalgamated Financial Corp. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, showcasing solid loan growth and an increase in net interest margin to 3.59%. Despite a decrease in political deposits following an Election Cycle Conclusion, the company demonstrated strong financial performance with a net income of $24.5 million for the quarter and $106.4 million for the year. This performance was characterized by stable nonperforming assets, improved capital ratios, and strategic management of deposits and loans, positioning the company to capitalize on future opportunities.

More about Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Financial Corp., operating through Amalgamated Bank, is a financial services company that focuses on providing banking solutions including loans, deposits, and investment services.

YTD Price Performance: 11.00%

Average Trading Volume: 182,647

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.13B

