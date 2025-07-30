Amala Foods Plc Faces Setback in Reverse Takeover Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Amala Foods Plc ( (GB:DISH) ).

Amala Foods Plc announced that it was unable to complete its reverse takeover of Healthcare Medical Plus Pte Ltd before the end of the transition period, resulting in the lapse of its application for re-admission to the Equity Shares (Transition) Category. This situation arose due to unresolved accounting issues in the Philippines, which prevented the company from meeting the necessary requirements. Consequently, the company has suspended the RTO process and is considering alternative options, including a potential move to Aquis or raising additional capital. The company’s shares remain suspended pending the publication of updated accounts, and it aims to release these accounts in August 2025. Additionally, Celia Li has stepped down as Non-Executive Director, prompting the board to seek a replacement.

Spark’s Take on GB:DISH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DISH is a Underperform.

The overall stock score of 18 reflects severe financial distress, with no revenue generation, persistent losses, and a high degree of leverage. The technical analysis shows a neutral trend, but the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. The lack of earnings call data or significant corporate events further emphasizes the company’s challenging position.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DISH stock, click here.

More about Amala Foods Plc

Amala Foods Plc operates within the food industry, focusing on providing a range of food products. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is involved in strategic transactions to enhance its market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 140,291,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £525.3K

For detailed information about DISH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue