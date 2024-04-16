Amaero Issues New Shares, Affirms Compliance

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd, an ASX-listed company specializing in additive manufacturing materials for defence and aerospace, has issued 156,250 new Ordinary Shares following the exercise of the same number of unlisted options. The company asserts compliance with the necessary provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 and confirms that all material information has been fully disclosed to investors. This corporate movement aims to reinforce Amaero’s financial position and market presence without requiring investor disclosure under Part 6D.2.

For further insights into AU:3DA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.